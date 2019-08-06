Contrasting of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57 Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -156% -21.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.85. Teligent Inc. has a 1.61 beta and it is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. On the competitive side is, Teligent Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teligent Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. About 10.71% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Teligent Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Teligent Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.