Contrasting of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Since Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 Innoviva Inc. 11 0.35 53.46M 3.37 3.52

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc. Innoviva Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innoviva Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25,095,867,064.34% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 476,470,588.24% 334.6% 74.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Innoviva Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

3.7 and 3.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Innoviva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Innoviva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.