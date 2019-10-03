Contrasting of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

We will be comparing the differences between Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 117.80M 0.09 4.57 Dermira Inc. 8 -0.01 42.79M -5.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24,572,382,144.35% 0% 0% Dermira Inc. 533,541,147.13% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 0.85 and it happens to be 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Dermira Inc. on the other hand, has 1.31 beta which makes it 31.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.7. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 33.8% and 80.11%. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 10.71%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Dermira Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.