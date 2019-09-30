Contrasting of Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Its Rivals

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) is a company in the Diversified Electronics industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amphenol Corporation has 96.7% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 52.90% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.2% of Amphenol Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.49% of all Diversified Electronics companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amphenol Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol Corporation 329,175,475.69% 30.30% 12.20% Industry Average 60.16% 14.76% 9.23%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Amphenol Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol Corporation 295.83M 90 23.25 Industry Average 182.07M 302.65M 19.49

Amphenol Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Amphenol Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.40 1.53 2.79

$106 is the consensus target price of Amphenol Corporation, with a potential upside of 10.13%. As a group, Diversified Electronics companies have a potential upside of 87.80%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Amphenol Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amphenol Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18% Industry Average 2.96% 5.46% 12.91% 30.56% 25.80% 45.28%

For the past year Amphenol Corporation has weaker performance than Amphenol Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amphenol Corporation are 2.5 and 1.8. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s rivals have 3.60 and 2.69 for Current and Quick Ratio. Amphenol Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amphenol Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Amphenol Corporation has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amphenol Corporation’s rivals are 22.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Amphenol Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amphenol Corporation’s competitors beat Amphenol Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.