Contrasting of Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amphenol Corporation 95 3.05 N/A 4.01 23.25 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 64 4.70 N/A 2.80 24.36

Table 1 highlights Amphenol Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Dolby Laboratories Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Amphenol Corporation. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Amphenol Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dolby Laboratories Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Amphenol Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amphenol Corporation 0.00% 30.3% 12.2% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 13.2% 10.9%

Volatility & Risk

Amphenol Corporation has a 1.02 beta, while its volatility is 2.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dolby Laboratories Inc.’s 17.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

Amphenol Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Dolby Laboratories Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.1 Quick Ratio. Dolby Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Amphenol Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Amphenol Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amphenol Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 Dolby Laboratories Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$106.8 is Amphenol Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 25.13%. Dolby Laboratories Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $73 average price target and a 20.42% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Amphenol Corporation is looking more favorable than Dolby Laboratories Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amphenol Corporation and Dolby Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.7% and 93.1% respectively. Amphenol Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, Dolby Laboratories Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amphenol Corporation 1.02% -4.65% -6.61% 5.79% 1.16% 15.18% Dolby Laboratories Inc. 2.93% 4.56% 5.58% 10.59% 7.24% 10.12%

For the past year Amphenol Corporation was more bullish than Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Summary

Amphenol Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors Dolby Laboratories Inc.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors. It also provides value-add products, such as backplane interconnect systems, cable assemblies and harnesses, and cable management products; and other products comprising antennas, flexible and rigid printed circuit boards, hinges, molded parts, production-related products, sensors and sensor-based products, and switches. The Cable Products and Solutions segment offers coaxial, power, and specialty cables; cable assemblies; and components comprising combiner/splitter products, connector and connector systems, and fiber optic components. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent representatives, and a network of electronics distributors to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing services companies, original design manufacturers, and communication network operators in the automotive, broadband communication, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communication, military, mobile device, and mobile network markets. Amphenol Corporation was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content. Its audio technologies also comprise Dolby TrueHD, an audio coding technology for content providers; Dolby Atmos, an object-oriented audio technology for home theaters, device speakers, and headphones; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding system that addresses the current and future needs of broadcast and streaming entertainment services; Dolby Voice, an audio conferencing technology; and Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema, digital television, and other consumer devices, as well as HEVC, a digital video codec with higher bandwidth efficiency used in a range of media devices. In addition, the company designs and manufactures audio and imaging products, such as digital cinema servers, Dolby Cinema audio products, and other products for the film production, cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Further, it offers an array of services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.