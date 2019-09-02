Contrasting of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -4.56 0.00 Intelligent Systems Corporation 35 17.67 N/A 0.83 59.29

In table 1 we can see Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3% Intelligent Systems Corporation 0.00% 30.1% 26%

Volatility and Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.18 beta. Intelligent Systems Corporation on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, Intelligent Systems Corporation has 5.3 and 5.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intelligent Systems Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Intelligent Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 37.1% respectively. About 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Intelligent Systems Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77% Intelligent Systems Corporation 5.03% 63.31% 67.26% 134.99% 377.3% 279.95%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has weaker performance than Intelligent Systems Corporation

Summary

Intelligent Systems Corporation beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc., provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors. Its software solutions allow companies to offer various types of debit and credit cards, as well as revolving loans; to set up and maintain account data; to record advances and payments; to assess fees, interests, and other charges; to resolve disputes and chargebacks; to manage collections of accounts receivable; to generate reports; and to settle transactions with financial institutions and network associations. The company's CoreCard software platform and modules include CoreENGINE, CoreISSUE, CoreFraud, CoreCOLLECT, CoreSALES, CoreAPP, COREMONEY, and CoreACQUIRE. Intelligent Systems Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.