Contrasting of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) and Hudson Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.12 N/A -4.56 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 1 0.20 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% -73.2% -15.3% Hudson Technologies Inc. 0.00% -75.2% -23%

Volatility & Risk

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation has a 1.18 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hudson Technologies Inc.’s 6.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Hudson Technologies Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Hudson Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Technologies Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Hudson Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.05, with potential upside of 41.55%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation and Hudson Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.7% and 62.3% respectively. Insiders held 14.4% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Hudson Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.56% -9.05% 14.56% 3.43% -66.48% 16.77% Hudson Technologies Inc. -2.7% -31.87% -53.55% -48.48% -64.76% -31.11%

For the past year Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation had bullish trend while Hudson Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Hudson Technologies Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing; and separates crossed refrigerants. The company also offers RefrigerantSide services, including system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants, as well as refrigerant recovery and reclamation services; predictive and diagnostic services that are intended to predict potential problems in air conditioning and refrigeration systems under the Chiller Chemistry, Fluid Chemistry, and Chill Smart names; and SmartEnergy OPS service, a Web-based real time continuous monitoring service for measuring, modifying, and enhamcing the efficiency of energy systems comprising air conditioning and refrigeration systems. In addition, it participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. The company serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers; and customers in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, industrial power, manufacturing, commercial facility and property management, and maritime industries. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.