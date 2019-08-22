Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.92 N/A -2.15 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 30 40.20 N/A -5.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s 0.73 beta is the reason why it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 94.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has -49.07% weaker performance.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.