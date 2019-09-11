Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 20.59 N/A -2.15 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 178 12.63 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.83 and it happens to be 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.2 while its Current Ratio is 7.3. Meanwhile, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 101.41% and an $20 average price target. Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $229.6, with potential upside of 34.26%. The results provided earlier shows that Amicus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 5 of the 9 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.