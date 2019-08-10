Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 20.08 N/A -2.15 0.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 1 1349.75 N/A -0.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 7.2. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 84.84% and an $20 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 5.2% respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. 25.35% -9.49% -16.27% -52.74% -56.59% -32.24%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has 29.44% stronger performance while Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has -32.24% weaker performance.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for femoral neck fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various in-vivo studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; and a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.