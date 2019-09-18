Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.97 N/A -2.15 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 15.66 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 429.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 7%. About 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Amicus Therapeutics Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.