Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 29.12 N/A -2.15 0.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 4 5.25 N/A -4.54 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -30.9%

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s 308.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 4.08 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.2 respectively. Its competitor Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and its Quick Ratio is 7.4. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celldex Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20, while its potential upside is 61.29%. On the other hand, Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 622.43% and its average price target is $19. The information presented earlier suggests that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Amicus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and Celldex Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 25.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -4.35% -7.39% 12.06% 18.41% -11.94% 30.9% Celldex Therapeutics Inc. -10.54% -19.85% -40.14% -39.23% -69.35% 11.5%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Celldex Therapeutics Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. Its drug candidates include glembatumumab vedotin, an antibody-drug that is in Phase IIb study for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer and a Phase II study for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and Varlilumab, an immune modulating antibody that is in a Phase 1 study designed to enhance a patient's immune response against cancer. It also develops earlier stage drug candidates in clinical development, including CDX-1401, an immunotherapeutic for cancer indications; CDX-301, an immune cell mobilizing agent and dendritic cell growth factor; and CDX-014, an antibody-drug conjugate targeting renal and ovarian cancers. In addition, the company focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based drugs targeting receptor tyrosine kinases, such as CDX-0158, a humanized monoclonal antibody currently in a Phase 1 dose escalation study in refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors and other KIT positive tumors; and CDX-3379, a human monoclonal antibody, which has completed a Phase 1b study in patients with solid tumors. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has research collaboration and license agreements with Medarex, Inc.; Rockefeller University; University of Southampton; Amgen Inc.; Amgen Fremont; and Seattle Genetics, Inc. The company is headquartered in Hampton, New Jersey.