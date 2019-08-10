Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

This is a contrast between Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 13 21.00 N/A -2.15 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 5 505.71 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -102.6%

Volatility and Risk

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation is 183.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.83 beta.

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 84.84%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.