Contrasting of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

As Biotechnology businesses, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 18.73 N/A -2.15 0.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 14.89 N/A -2.09 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -79.7% -68.1%

Risk and Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.83 and its 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 7.2. On the competitive side is, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Inc. and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 102.22% at a $20 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $41.5, which is potential 50.04% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.9% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.82% -8.69% 3.89% 7.2% 65.97% 52.01%

For the past year Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis. It is also developing pimavanserin as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis and as an adjunctive treatment for schizophrenia that are in phase III clinical trials; and pimavanserin as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.