Contrasting of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amgen Inc.
|184
|4.51
|N/A
|12.53
|13.55
|Retrophin Inc.
|21
|5.06
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amgen Inc.
|0.00%
|61.4%
|12.2%
|Retrophin Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.4%
|-19.4%
Volatility & Risk
Amgen Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Retrophin Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amgen Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amgen Inc.
|0
|1
|6
|2.86
|Retrophin Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Amgen Inc.’s upside potential is 22.83% at a $215.86 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 78.39%. Based on the results given earlier, Retrophin Inc. is looking more favorable than Amgen Inc., analysts view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Amgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Retrophin Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Amgen Inc.
|-1.32%
|-11.16%
|-10.11%
|-12.06%
|-3.46%
|-12.74%
|Retrophin Inc.
|3.51%
|-14.86%
|-13.39%
|-27.94%
|-30.48%
|-17.94%
For the past year Amgen Inc. has stronger performance than Retrophin Inc.
Summary
Amgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Retrophin Inc.
Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.
Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
