Contrasting of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) compete with each other in the Drug Manufacturers – Major sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen Inc. 184 4.51 N/A 12.53 13.55 Retrophin Inc. 21 5.06 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.4% 12.2% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Volatility & Risk

Amgen Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Retrophin Inc.’s 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Amgen Inc. is 2.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Amgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amgen Inc.’s upside potential is 22.83% at a $215.86 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 78.39%. Based on the results given earlier, Retrophin Inc. is looking more favorable than Amgen Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amgen Inc. and Retrophin Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 0%. About 0.1% of Amgen Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Retrophin Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amgen Inc. -1.32% -11.16% -10.11% -12.06% -3.46% -12.74% Retrophin Inc. 3.51% -14.86% -13.39% -27.94% -30.48% -17.94%

For the past year Amgen Inc. has stronger performance than Retrophin Inc.

Summary

Amgen Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Retrophin Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.