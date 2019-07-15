Contrasting of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Its Competitors

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) is a company in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

82.3% of Amgen Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.35% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Amgen Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.77% of all Drug Manufacturers – Major companies shares are held by company insiders.

On first table we have Amgen Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amgen Inc. 0.00% 61.40% 12.20% Industry Average 140.67% 44.29% 12.48%

The following data compares Amgen Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amgen Inc. N/A 185 13.55 Industry Average 3.47B 2.47B 20.73

Amgen Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Amgen Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Amgen Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amgen Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Industry Average 1.00 3.20 3.94 2.76

Amgen Inc. currently has an average target price of $217.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.24%. As a group, Drug Manufacturers – Major companies have a potential upside of 60.13%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Amgen Inc. make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amgen Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amgen Inc. -1.32% -11.16% -10.11% -12.06% -3.46% -12.74% Industry Average 2.21% 2.04% 11.89% 12.51% 19.86% 27.76%

For the past year Amgen Inc. had bearish trend while Amgen Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Amgen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.5. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.77 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Amgen Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amgen Inc.’s rivals.

Amgen Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Competitively, Amgen Inc.’s competitors are 8.48% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Amgen Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Amgen Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Amgen Inc.

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The companyÂ’s products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary artery diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Erenumab for the prevention of migraine. Its products also comprise Blincyto to treat patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative relapsed or refractory B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; Kyprolis, a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma and small-cell lung cancer; Nplate, a thrombopoietic compound; AMJEVITA to treat psoriatic arthritis and polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, as well as ankylosing spondylitis and rheumatoid arthritis; ABP 215 for biosimilar candidates; and ABP 980 to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-positive early breast cancer. The companyÂ’s marketed products include Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Aranesp to treat anemia; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells; NEUPOGEN, a recombinant-methionyl human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor; and IMLYGIC to treat various cancer cells. It serves pharmaceutical wholesale distributors; and physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies, as well as consumers. The company has collaborative agreements with Pfizer Inc.; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Array BioPharma Inc.; Syngene International Limited; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.