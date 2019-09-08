Contrasting of Ames National Corporation (ATLO) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)

We are contrasting Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ames National Corporation 27 4.74 N/A 1.85 14.75 CNB Financial Corporation 27 3.05 N/A 2.21 12.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ames National Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation. CNB Financial Corporation seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Ames National Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ames National Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of CNB Financial Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ames National Corporation and CNB Financial Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ames National Corporation 0.00% 10% 1.2% CNB Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Ames National Corporation has a 0.57 beta, while its volatility is 43.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. CNB Financial Corporation’s 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Ames National Corporation shares and 44.8% of CNB Financial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Ames National Corporation shares. Competitively, CNB Financial Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ames National Corporation -0.44% 0.77% -3.33% 8.67% -11.9% 7.44% CNB Financial Corporation 0.64% 2.25% -0.14% 9.72% -7.96% 22.96%

For the past year Ames National Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than CNB Financial Corporation.

Summary

Ames National Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors CNB Financial Corporation.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and Internet banking and trust services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The companyÂ’s principal products and services comprise checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans. It also offers various other specialized financial services; and trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiaries, maintains investments in debt and equity securities; provides credit life and disability insurance products; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured and secured loans that are primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated 32 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in Pennsylvania and northeast Ohio; 9 full-service offices and 1 loan production office in central Ohio; and 1 loan production office in Buffalo, New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.