Contrasting of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Both AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) and McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) compete on a level playing field in the Drugs Wholesale industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen Corporation 80 0.11 N/A 4.00 19.46 McKesson Corporation 125 0.13 N/A 0.01 21051.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. McKesson Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than AmerisourceBergen Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than McKesson Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of AmerisourceBergen Corporation and McKesson Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen Corporation 0.00% 31% 2.4% McKesson Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.2%

Volatility and Risk

AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, McKesson Corporation’s 11.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor McKesson Corporation are 1 and 0.6 respectively. McKesson Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for AmerisourceBergen Corporation and McKesson Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen Corporation 1 0 2 2.67 McKesson Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a -1.69% downside potential and an average price target of $88.33. McKesson Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $154.5 average price target and a 6.85% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that McKesson Corporation seems more appealing than AmerisourceBergen Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AmerisourceBergen Corporation and McKesson Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.5% and 89.2%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, McKesson Corporation has 0.29% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmerisourceBergen Corporation -1.09% 2.3% -9.89% -12.38% -10.79% 4.65% McKesson Corporation -4.09% 7.76% -5.86% -3.44% -16.36% 14.34%

For the past year AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than McKesson Corporation.

Summary

McKesson Corporation beats AmerisourceBergen Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment provides pharmaceutical distribution and other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; and offers third party logistics and outcomes research, and other services for biotechnology and other pharmaceutical manufacturers. The companyÂ’s Other segment provides commercialization support services, including reimbursement support programs, outcomes research, contract field staffing, patient assistance and co-pay assistance programs, adherence programs, risk mitigation services, and other market access programs to pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and animal health care products. It markets its products and services through independent sales forces and marketing organizations. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. This segment also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, this segment operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks in North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. This segment serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food/drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as offers its services to pharmaceutical manufacturers. The McKesson Technology Solutions segment provides clinical, financial, and supply chain management solutions to healthcare organizations. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.