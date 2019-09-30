Contrasting of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC). The two are both Regional – Northeast Banks companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmeriServ Financial Inc. 4 0.00 15.71M 0.45 9.19 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 17 0.00 36.99M 1.33 13.12

Table 1 demonstrates AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to AmeriServ Financial Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmeriServ Financial Inc. 377,562,546.56% 7.9% 0.7% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 220,835,820.90% 10.4% 1.2%

Risk & Volatility

AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AmeriServ Financial Inc. and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.7% and 49.1%. AmeriServ Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, 1.9% are Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AmeriServ Financial Inc. -0.73% 0% -0.73% -0.96% -6.82% 1.74% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year AmeriServ Financial Inc. has weaker performance than Horizon Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors AmeriServ Financial Inc.

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and travelerÂ’s checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania; and operates 18 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.