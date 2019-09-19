Contrasting of Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Since Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerisafe Inc. 62 3.43 N/A 3.88 16.77 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 45 1.73 N/A 2.33 20.49

Demonstrates Amerisafe Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Amerisafe Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Amerisafe Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Amerisafe Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerisafe Inc. 0.00% 17.2% 4.8% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

Amerisafe Inc. has a beta of 0.49 and its 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500. James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.51 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Amerisafe Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerisafe Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -22.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Amerisafe Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 98.4% respectively. 0.9% are Amerisafe Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.5% of James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amerisafe Inc. -0.38% 2.49% 10.53% 8.81% 8.85% 14.76% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Amerisafe Inc. was less bullish than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Amerisafe Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd.

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides workersÂ’ compensation insurance in the United States. Its workersÂ’ compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies. AMERISAFE, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.