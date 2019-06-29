Contrasting of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Both Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 36 3.94 N/A 2.86 12.59 WesBanco Inc. 39 4.50 N/A 2.90 13.24

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ameris Bancorp and WesBanco Inc. WesBanco Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ameris Bancorp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Ameris Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of WesBanco Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ameris Bancorp and WesBanco Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 0.00% 6.8% 0.8% WesBanco Inc. 0.00% 8% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ameris Bancorp’s 1.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, WesBanco Inc. has beta of 1.07 which is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ameris Bancorp and WesBanco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 WesBanco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp’s average target price is $48, while its potential upside is 22.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Ameris Bancorp shares and 59% of WesBanco Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of WesBanco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp -0.63% 2.45% -7.59% -18.86% -34.27% 13.74% WesBanco Inc. -4.13% -7.03% -6.56% -8.28% -15.28% 4.5%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp was more bullish than WesBanco Inc.

Summary

WesBanco Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrowerÂ’s home; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans comprising installment loans to finance the purchases of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through 174 branches and 163 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and southern Indiana, as well as 3 loan production offices in Ohio and western Pennsylvania. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.