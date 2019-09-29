Contrasting of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK), both competing one another are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameris Bancorp 37 1.31 65.16M 2.86 13.90 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 28 0.00 4.01M 2.28 11.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ameris Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ameris Bancorp. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ameris Bancorp is currently more expensive than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ameris Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameris Bancorp 175,965,433.43% 9.4% 1.2% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 14,352,183.25% 11% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Ameris Bancorp has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.’s 0.74 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ameris Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameris Bancorp 0 0 3 3.00 Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameris Bancorp has a 12.59% upside potential and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.1% of Ameris Bancorp shares and 33.9% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. shares. 5.1% are Ameris Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameris Bancorp 3.11% -0.08% 10.11% 5.04% -17.92% 25.58% Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. -1.09% -6% -1.7% 5.2% -11.98% 11.3%

For the past year Ameris Bancorp has stronger performance than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 12 factors Ameris Bancorp beats Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through four segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, and SBA Division. It offers commercial and retail checking accounts, regular interest-bearing savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; and consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and small unsecured personal credit lines. It operates 97 domestic banking offices and 11 mortgage production offices. Ameris Bancorp was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.