Contrasting of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

We are contrasting American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Vanguard Corporation
|15
|1.08
|N/A
|0.82
|17.44
|CVR Partners LP
|4
|1.01
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Vanguard Corporation and CVR Partners LP.
Profitability
Table 2 represents American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Vanguard Corporation
|0.00%
|7.2%
|3.9%
|CVR Partners LP
|0.00%
|-10%
|-4.1%
Volatility & Risk
American Vanguard Corporation’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CVR Partners LP has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
American Vanguard Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Vanguard Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVR Partners LP.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 77.6% of American Vanguard Corporation shares and 39.3% of CVR Partners LP shares. American Vanguard Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, CVR Partners LP has 34.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Vanguard Corporation
|0.85%
|-7.63%
|-9.28%
|-17.74%
|-32.8%
|-5.99%
|CVR Partners LP
|6.04%
|8.6%
|13.48%
|11.91%
|18.13%
|18.82%
For the past year American Vanguard Corporation has -5.99% weaker performance while CVR Partners LP has 18.82% stronger performance.
Summary
American Vanguard Corporation beats CVR Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.
