Contrasting of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)

We are contrasting American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Agricultural Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Vanguard Corporation 15 1.08 N/A 0.82 17.44 CVR Partners LP 4 1.01 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for American Vanguard Corporation and CVR Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) and CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Vanguard Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 3.9% CVR Partners LP 0.00% -10% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

American Vanguard Corporation’s current beta is 1.35 and it happens to be 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, CVR Partners LP has a 1.04 beta which is 4.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

American Vanguard Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, CVR Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. American Vanguard Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CVR Partners LP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.6% of American Vanguard Corporation shares and 39.3% of CVR Partners LP shares. American Vanguard Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 6.2%. Comparatively, CVR Partners LP has 34.65% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Vanguard Corporation 0.85% -7.63% -9.28% -17.74% -32.8% -5.99% CVR Partners LP 6.04% 8.6% 13.48% 11.91% 18.13% 18.82%

For the past year American Vanguard Corporation has -5.99% weaker performance while CVR Partners LP has 18.82% stronger performance.

Summary

American Vanguard Corporation beats CVR Partners LP on 7 of the 8 factors.