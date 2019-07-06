Contrasting of American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI). The two are both Industrial Electrical Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Superconductor Corporation 12 3.66 N/A 1.39 8.05 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.56 N/A 1.43 5.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ultralife Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Superconductor Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. American Superconductor Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ultralife Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Superconductor Corporation 0.00% 44.9% 28.6% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Volatility & Risk

American Superconductor Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ultralife Corporation has a 0.71 beta and it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of American Superconductor Corporation is 3 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Ultralife Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Ultralife Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than American Superconductor Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Superconductor Corporation and Ultralife Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.4% and 77.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of American Superconductor Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Ultralife Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Superconductor Corporation 1.36% -8.65% -27.37% 22.14% 62.79% 0.45% Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85%

For the past year American Superconductor Corporation was less bullish than Ultralife Corporation.

Summary

American Superconductor Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ultralife Corporation.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.