Contrasting of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.29 N/A -0.54 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 91 3.94 N/A 2.20 40.05

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Its rival PerkinElmer Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.2 respectively. PerkinElmer Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97.7% of PerkinElmer Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of PerkinElmer Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has -43.23% weaker performance while PerkinElmer Inc. has 11.92% stronger performance.

Summary

PerkinElmer Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.