Contrasting of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|9
|0.28
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|285
|4.04
|N/A
|12.10
|24.34
Table 1 highlights American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|-7.76%
|2.99%
|-45.09%
|-62.63%
|-56.02%
|-43.23%
|Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
|-1.8%
|17.29%
|12.55%
|83.68%
|145.99%
|28.04%
For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
