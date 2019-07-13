Contrasting of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.28 N/A -0.54 0.00 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 285 4.04 N/A 12.10 24.34

Table 1 highlights American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. -1.8% 17.29% 12.55% 83.68% 145.99% 28.04%

For the past year American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.