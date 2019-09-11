Contrasting of American National Insurance Company (ANAT) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Insurance Company 120 0.85 N/A 14.81 8.17 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 168 2.59 N/A 4.95 36.60

Demonstrates American National Insurance Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than American National Insurance Company. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. American National Insurance Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us American National Insurance Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Insurance Company 0.00% 7.4% 1.5% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.69 beta means American National Insurance Company’s volatility is 31.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

American National Insurance Company and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Insurance Company 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $175.5 average target price and a -6.98% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64.9% of American National Insurance Company shares and 0% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of American National Insurance Company shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American National Insurance Company -1.95% 1.95% 6.92% -11.79% -5.44% -4.89% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49%

For the past year American National Insurance Company has -4.89% weaker performance while RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has 35.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats American National Insurance Company.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products. Its Annuity segment provides deferred, variable, and single premium immediate annuity products. The company's Health segment offers medicare supplement, supplemental, stop-loss, credit disability, and medical expense insurance. Its Property and Casualty segment provides personal lines insurance, such as auto, homeowners, boats, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, and other exposures; and commercial lines of insurance, including property and casualty coverage tailored for a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business within the rural and suburban markets, as well as property, liability, and workers' compensation coverages. This segment also offers credit-related property insurance products comprising collateral or creditor protection insurance; guaranteed auto protection or guaranteed asset protection insurance; and mortgage security insurance. The company distributes its products through career and multiple-line agents, broker-dealers, independent insurance agents and brokers, managing general underwriters, and financial institutions, as well as through direct marketing channels. American National Insurance Company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, Texas.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.