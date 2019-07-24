Contrasting of American International Group Inc. (AIG) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 47 1.02 N/A -0.29 0.00 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 120 1.10 N/A 7.35 16.56

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American International Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American International Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.36 beta indicates that American International Group Inc. is 36.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.71 beta which makes it 29.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for American International Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $51.8, and a -7.98% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

American International Group Inc. and The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 90.1%. Insiders held 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57% The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. -0.65% 4.57% 3.03% 13.59% 6.04% 8.7%

For the past year American International Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Hanover Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowners coverages, as well as other personal coverages, including personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Chaucer segment offers marine and aviation, property, energy, international liability, specialist coverages, and syndicate participations. The Other segment markets investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through a network of independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.