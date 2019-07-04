Contrasting of American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

American Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:AFG) and United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group Inc. 97 1.29 N/A 7.87 12.62 United Fire Group Inc. 48 1.11 N/A 0.07 678.68

Demonstrates American Financial Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. United Fire Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than American Financial Group Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. American Financial Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than United Fire Group Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of American Financial Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 1.1% United Fire Group Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.9 beta. From a competition point of view, United Fire Group Inc. has a -0.07 beta which is 107.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for American Financial Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 United Fire Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Financial Group Inc.’s upside potential is 1.55% at a $107 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American Financial Group Inc. and United Fire Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.2% and 65.5% respectively. Insiders owned 0.7% of American Financial Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1% are United Fire Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Financial Group Inc. -1.2% 2.86% 3.29% -3.94% -7.44% 11.33% United Fire Group Inc. -0.35% 7.98% -14.51% -8.7% -4.21% -16.77%

For the past year American Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend while United Fire Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors American Financial Group Inc. beats United Fire Group Inc.