Contrasting of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.97 N/A -0.53 0.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 22 6.73 N/A 0.03 664.38

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

American Finance Trust Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a -0.50% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats American Finance Trust Inc.