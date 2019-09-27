Contrasting of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD)

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.97
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|22
|6.73
|N/A
|0.03
|664.38
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0.4%
|0.1%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown American Finance Trust Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
American Finance Trust Inc. has an average price target of $14, and a -0.50% downside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.14%
|-0.09%
|-4.75%
|7.43%
|9.25%
|18.64%
For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend while Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.