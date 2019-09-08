Contrasting of American Finance Trust Inc. (AFIN) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) and Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE:DEI). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.17 N/A -0.53 0.00 Douglas Emmett Inc. 41 8.19 N/A 0.68 59.85

Demonstrates American Finance Trust Inc. and Douglas Emmett Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 1.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26% of American Finance Trust Inc. shares and 94.4% of Douglas Emmett Inc. shares. 0.2% are American Finance Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.78% of Douglas Emmett Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09% Douglas Emmett Inc. 0.59% 2.46% -1.23% 8.36% 6.58% 19.6%

For the past year American Finance Trust Inc. has -12.09% weaker performance while Douglas Emmett Inc. has 19.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Douglas Emmett Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Douglas Emmett, Inc., a real estate investment trust, owns and operates office and multifamily properties in California and Hawaii. As of December 31, 2007, the companyÂ’s office portfolio consisted of 48 properties and multifamily portfolio consisted of 9 properties. Its properties are located in Brentwood, Olympic Corridor, Century City, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Westwood, Sherman Oaks/Encino, Warner Center/Woodland Hills, and Burbank submarkets of Los Angeles County, California, as well as in Honolulu, Hawaii. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.