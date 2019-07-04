Contrasting of American Express Company (AXP) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 110 2.80 N/A 7.27 16.20 On Deck Capital Inc. 6 1.42 N/A 0.45 10.20

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. On Deck Capital Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to American Express Company. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. American Express Company’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of On Deck Capital Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of American Express Company and On Deck Capital Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.9% 3.5% On Deck Capital Inc. 0.00% 12.2% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

American Express Company has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, On Deck Capital Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company and On Deck Capital Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 0 4 3.00 On Deck Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American Express Company’s upside potential currently stands at 10.18% and an $138.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

American Express Company and On Deck Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.9% and 81%. Insiders held 0.1% of American Express Company shares. Comparatively, On Deck Capital Inc. has 2.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company 0.14% 6.45% 9.39% 8.66% 16.16% 23.44% On Deck Capital Inc. -4.59% -12.12% -23.58% -43.86% -23.71% -22.54%

For the past year American Express Company has 23.44% stronger performance while On Deck Capital Inc. has -22.54% weaker performance.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors American Express Company beats On Deck Capital Inc.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.