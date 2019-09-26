Contrasting of American Express Company (AXP) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) and Nicholas Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express Company 119 2.57 N/A 7.49 16.61 Nicholas Financial Inc. 9 2.04 N/A -0.43 0.00

Demonstrates American Express Company and Nicholas Financial Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has American Express Company and Nicholas Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express Company 0.00% 30.7% 3.5% Nicholas Financial Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.4%

Risk & Volatility

American Express Company’s 1.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Nicholas Financial Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.49 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

American Express Company and Nicholas Financial Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express Company 0 2 4 2.67 Nicholas Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$137.33 is American Express Company’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of American Express Company shares and 65.3% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of American Express Company’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of Nicholas Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Express Company -2.8% -0.44% 6.28% 21.14% 23.32% 30.48% Nicholas Financial Inc. -1.41% -10.85% -9.21% -21.68% -18.08% -19.42%

For the past year American Express Company had bullish trend while Nicholas Financial Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

American Express Company beats on 8 of the 8 factors Nicholas Financial Inc.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company has a strategic partnership with PayPal Holdings, Inc. to improve the digital payments experience for the United States American Express Card members paying with PayPal and Venmo. The company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products. The company operates through 65 branch offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Nicholas Financial, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.