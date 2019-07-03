Contrasting of American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS)

Both American Electric Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) and Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) are Industrial Electrical Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Technologies Inc 1 0.92 N/A -0.23 0.00 Hydrogenics Corporation 8 8.35 N/A -0.86 0.00

In table 1 we can see American Electric Technologies Inc and Hydrogenics Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Technologies Inc 0.00% -41.5% -12% Hydrogenics Corporation 0.00% -81.9% -23.2%

Risk & Volatility

American Electric Technologies Inc’s current beta is -1.62 and it happens to be 262.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Hydrogenics Corporation’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of American Electric Technologies Inc. Its rival Hydrogenics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. American Electric Technologies Inc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hydrogenics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown American Electric Technologies Inc and Hydrogenics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Technologies Inc 0 0 0 0.00 Hydrogenics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Hydrogenics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8.88 consensus target price and a -40.28% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 7.6% of Hydrogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7% of American Electric Technologies Inc shares. Comparatively, Hydrogenics Corporation has 34.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Electric Technologies Inc -13.41% -18.95% -15.52% 10.81% -4.52% -19.89% Hydrogenics Corporation 15.38% 9.76% 19.68% 64.23% 10.43% 80%

For the past year American Electric Technologies Inc has -19.89% weaker performance while Hydrogenics Corporation has 80% stronger performance.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. It operates in two segments, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets. It offers HySTAT Hydrogen Stations that supply on-site hydrogen for various hydrogen applications, including vehicle fueling, distributed power, and various industrial processes; and provides spare parts and services. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), merchant gas companies, end users, and oil and gas companies, as well as to electric power utilities. The Power Systems segment develops products for energy storage, stationary, and motive power applications. This segment offers HyPM fuel cell products comprising HyPM fuel cell power modules that produce direct current (DC) power in standard outputs of 2.5, 5, 8, 12, 16, 30, 90, 120, and 200 kW; and HyPX Fuel Cell Power Pack, which includes a standard HyPM power module integrated with hydrogen storage tanks and ultracapacitors to provide higher power in short bursts. Its HyPM fuel cell products also consist of integrated fuel cell systems that are used for portable and stationary applications, including portable and auxiliary power units for military applications, and DC or DC backup power system for cellular tower sites, as well as provides engineering development services for new or custom products. This segment sells its products primarily to OEMs and other integrators, as well as to military, aerospace, and other early adopters of emerging technologies. The company markets its products through direct sales force and a network of distributors worldwide. Hydrogenics Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.