Contrasting of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

We will be contrasting the differences between American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) and The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Apparel Stores industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 19 0.72 N/A 1.48 11.94 The Children’s Place Inc. 96 0.77 N/A 4.48 21.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc. The Children’s Place Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of The Children’s Place Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 20.7% 11.7% The Children’s Place Inc. 0.00% 23.4% 8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.95 beta means American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s volatility is 5.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. The Children’s Place Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival The Children’s Place Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than The Children’s Place Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and The Children’s Place Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters Inc. 1 0 3 2.75 The Children’s Place Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has an average price target of $21.25, and a 18.65% upside potential. Competitively The Children’s Place Inc. has an average price target of $109.5, with potential upside of 16.90%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that American Eagle Outfitters Inc. seems more appealing than The Children’s Place Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.6% of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of The Children’s Place Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.5% of The Children’s Place Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American Eagle Outfitters Inc. -1.28% 3.94% -25.73% -16.6% -29.24% -8.48% The Children’s Place Inc. 3.18% 2.19% -13.6% -0.54% -19.15% 8.41%

For the past year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has -8.48% weaker performance while The Children’s Place Inc. has 8.41% stronger performance.

Summary

The Children’s Place Inc. beats American Eagle Outfitters Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The ChildrenÂ’s Place U.S. and The ChildrenÂ’s Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names. As of July 29, 2017, the company operated 1,026 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico; and 161 international points of distribution operated by its 7 franchise partners in 19 countries. It also sells its products through childrensplace.com, an online store. The company was formerly known as The ChildrenÂ’s Place Retail Stores, Inc. and changed its name to The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. in June 2014. The ChildrenÂ’s Place, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Secaucus, New Jersey.