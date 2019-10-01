Contrasting of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) and Its Rivals

As Mortgage Investment company, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
7.4% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|765,673,575.13%
|11.90%
|3.50%
|Industry Average
|20.11%
|13.24%
|4.62%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|59.11M
|8
|11.90
|Industry Average
|120.45M
|598.84M
|17.66
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.00
|1.33
|2.74
The competitors have a potential upside of 98.14%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
|0%
|-0.71%
|-1.95%
|8.32%
|9.84%
|25.09%
|Industry Average
|6.47%
|8.47%
|10.77%
|14.60%
|18.78%
|26.19%
For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has weaker performance than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s rivals.
Volatility & Risk
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s competitors are 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.
Dividends
America First Multifamily Investors L.P. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P.
