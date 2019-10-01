Contrasting of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) and Its Rivals

As Mortgage Investment company, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.51% of all Mortgage Investment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has 2.51% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 3.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 765,673,575.13% 11.90% 3.50% Industry Average 20.11% 13.24% 4.62%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 59.11M 8 11.90 Industry Average 120.45M 598.84M 17.66

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.33 2.74

The competitors have a potential upside of 98.14%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) America First Multifamily Investors L.P. 0% -0.71% -1.95% 8.32% 9.84% 25.09% Industry Average 6.47% 8.47% 10.77% 14.60% 18.78% 26.19%

For the past year America First Multifamily Investors L.P. has weaker performance than America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 62.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.38. Competitively, America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s competitors are 5.39% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.95 beta.

Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors L.P.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors America First Multifamily Investors L.P.