Contrasting of Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM)

This is a contrast between Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) and Grana y Montero S.A.A. (NYSE:GRAM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Technical Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameresco Inc. 15 0.86 N/A 0.75 19.13 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 3 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ameresco Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ameresco Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1% Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0.00% -3.9% -1%

Risk and Volatility

Ameresco Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Grana y Montero S.A.A. on the other hand, has 0.31 beta which makes it 69.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Ameresco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Grana y Montero S.A.A. are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. Ameresco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ameresco Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Grana y Montero S.A.A. 0 0 0 0.00

Ameresco Inc. has a 38.69% upside potential and a consensus target price of $19.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ameresco Inc. and Grana y Montero S.A.A. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 17.1% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Ameresco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameresco Inc. -2.4% -3.39% -5.63% -3.91% 11.33% 1.06% Grana y Montero S.A.A. -2.33% -0.68% -16.76% -3.93% -21.64% -5.79%

For the past year Ameresco Inc. has 1.06% stronger performance while Grana y Montero S.A.A. has -5.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Ameresco Inc. beats Grana y Montero S.A.A.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and construction, infrastructure, real estate, and technical services in Latin America. The company engages in the civil construction, management, and implementation of housing development projects; mining contracting activities, such as mining, drilling, demolition, and other activity related to construction and electro mechanics; and architectural design and installation activities. It also provides electromechanical assemblies and services to energy, oil, gas, and mining sectors; advisory and consultancy services in engineering; and supplies equipment and material to design, build, assemble, operate, and maintain various mechanical engineering, instrumentation, and civil works. In addition, the company offers concessions for constructing, operating, and maintaining the supply system of compressed natural gas in certain provinces of Peru; Section 1 of the Southern Inter-oceanic road; AncÃ³n – Huacho – Pativilca section of the Panamericana Norte road; Buenos Aires – Canchaque road; and Via Expresa – Paseo de la RepÃºblica in Lima. Further, it provides concession of services for treating and selling oil, natural gas, and by-products, as well as for storing and dispatching fuel extracted from demonstrated feasible fields; operates gas processing plant of Pisco Â– Camisea; and develops and manages real estate projects. Additionally, the company offers information technology services; and electric and technological services for the power industry, as well as installs and maintains network and equipment for telecommunications. GraÃ±a y Montero S.A.A. was founded in 1933 and is based in Lima, Peru.