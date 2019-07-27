Contrasting of Ameren Corporation (AEE) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE)

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) have been rivals in the Electric Utilities for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameren Corporation 73 3.15 N/A 3.32 22.21 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 25 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ameren Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ameren Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameren Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.6% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ameren Corporation and Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameren Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 0 0 0 0.00

Ameren Corporation’s downside potential is -0.77% at a $76 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.4% of Ameren Corporation shares and 0% of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Ameren Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ameren Corporation 3.31% 2.35% 5.22% 9.51% 30.27% 13.02% Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 -0.36% -1.49% -3.35% 3.5% 3.3% 3.97%

For the past year Ameren Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Summary

Ameren Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses. It primarily generates electricity through coal, nuclear, and natural gas, as well as renewable sources, such as hydroelectric, methane gas, and solar. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It serves 2.4 million electric customers and approximately 900,000 natural gas customers. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.