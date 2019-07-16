Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27 GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 10 227.69 N/A 0.06 174.14

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to AMCI Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 41.37% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp -0.1% 1.1% 1.51% 3.91% 0% 3.06%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp.