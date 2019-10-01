Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCIU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

We are comparing AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 2 -0.33 28.07M -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 1,518,282,128.95% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

AMCI Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 90.11% and its consensus price target is $5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.2% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 82.5% of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.