Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|28
|20.12
|N/A
|-0.10
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pinterest Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Pinterest Inc.
|1
|2
|4
|2.57
Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 average price target and a -6.49% potential downside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 53.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Pinterest Inc.
|4.21%
|8.66%
|-7.17%
|0%
|0%
|18.81%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.
Summary
Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
