Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Both AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 28 20.12 N/A -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Pinterest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $32.13 average price target and a -6.49% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Pinterest Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 53.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Pinterest Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.