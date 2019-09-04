Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)

As Conglomerates companies, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Longevity Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Longevity Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Longevity Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:LOACU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares and 28.5% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.79% of Longevity Acquisition Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Longevity Acquisition Corporation 0.85% 1.77% 1.54% 0% 0% 2.54%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than Longevity Acquisition Corporation

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.