Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.85% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 68.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.