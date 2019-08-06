Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.
