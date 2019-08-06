Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

As Conglomerates businesses, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AMCI Acquisition Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.85% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 3 factors AMCI Acquisition Corp.