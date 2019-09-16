Contrasting of AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:)

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (:) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00 CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both AMCI Acquisition Corp. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 1.85% and 7.27% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99% CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.