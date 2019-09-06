Contrasting of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) and Its Peers

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a company in the Catalog & Mail Order Houses industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Amazon.com Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.91% of all Catalog & Mail Order Houses’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Amazon.com Inc. has 16% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.73% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Amazon.com Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com Inc. 0.00% 24.30% 6.50% Industry Average 8.54% 47.28% 5.35%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Amazon.com Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com Inc. N/A 1,833 78.91 Industry Average 1.60B 18.69B 56.17

Amazon.com Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com Inc. 0 0 10 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 4.00 2.89

$2225.91 is the average price target of Amazon.com Inc., with a potential upside of 21.40%. The rivals have a potential upside of 81.48%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the data given earlier is that Amazon.com Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Amazon.com Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amazon.com Inc. -6.7% -2.88% -2.34% 11.75% 4.92% 24.29% Industry Average 6.32% 22.10% 29.14% 37.95% 35.19% 47.86%

For the past year Amazon.com Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Amazon.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.26 Quick Ratio. Amazon.com Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amazon.com Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Amazon.com Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.56. Competitively, Amazon.com Inc.’s rivals are 64.10% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.64 beta.

Dividends

Amazon.com Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Amazon.com Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. It operates through the North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. The company sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk. It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including kindle e-readers, fire tablets, fire TVs, and echo; and provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store. In addition, the company offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its Websites, as well as their own branded Websites; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, it provides compute, storage, database, and other AWS services, as well as fulfillment, publishing, digital content subscriptions, advertising, and co-branded credit card agreements services. Additionally, the company offers Amazon Prime, an annual membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to unlimited streaming of movies and TV episodes; and other services. It serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.