Contrasting of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 17.75 N/A -0.38 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Amarin Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Amarin Corporation plc and Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 119.73%. Competitively the consensus target price of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is $15, which is potential 343.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Amarin Corporation plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares and 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc has 36.59% stronger performance while Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.