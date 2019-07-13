Contrasting of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 27.99 N/A -0.38 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 125.38 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Amarin Corporation plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc’s current beta is 1.28 and it happens to be 28.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

Amarin Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.3 and has 4.3 Quick Ratio. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The average price target of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 63.32%. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $23.6, while its potential upside is 66.20%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Amarin Corporation plc as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Amarin Corporation plc and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 48.7% and 92.2%. Amarin Corporation plc’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, held 8.38% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.