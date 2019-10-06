Contrasting of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

This is a contrast between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 16 -3.00 310.23M -0.38 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 73 -1.65 178.32M -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 1,964,724,509.18% -450.1% -39.8% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 244,441,398.22% -3.1% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 1 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Amarin Corporation plc has a 108.77% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30. On the other hand, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s potential upside is 80.55% and its average target price is $119. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Amarin Corporation plc seems more appealing than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.5% of Amarin Corporation plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 11 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.