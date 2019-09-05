Contrasting of Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

We will be comparing the differences between Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amarin Corporation plc 18 18.80 N/A -0.38 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Amarin Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Amarin Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

Amarin Corporation plc is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.93 which is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Amarin Corporation plc are 2.2 and 1.8. Competitively, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 19.7 and 19.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Amarin Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, with potential upside of 121.50%. Competitively Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $5.5, with potential upside of 30.33%. The data provided earlier shows that Amarin Corporation plc appears more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Amarin Corporation plc and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.5% and 83% respectively. 0.8% are Amarin Corporation plc’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Amarin Corporation plc was less bullish than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.